Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KE opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $449.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kimball Electronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 356,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 87,783 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

