Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Kimball Electronics Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of KE opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $449.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.34.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
