StockNews.com Upgrades Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) to “Sell”

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Houston American Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

HUSA opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 42.32, a quick ratio of 42.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $39.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

