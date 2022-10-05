StockNews.com Upgrades Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) to “Sell”

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Houston American Energy Trading Up 5.3 %
HUSA opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 42.32, a quick ratio of 42.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $39.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.68.
Houston American Energy Company Profile
