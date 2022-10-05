ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $197.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. ICON Public has a one year low of $179.95 and a one year high of $313.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.18. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

