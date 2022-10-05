Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of PTGX opened at $8.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $433.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.43. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $38.11.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 291.70%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

