Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $36.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

