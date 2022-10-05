Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VBTX. Stephens cut shares of Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. Veritex has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veritex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Veritex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Veritex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

