StockNews.com Downgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Sell

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

UE stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. Analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 969,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 58.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 14.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

