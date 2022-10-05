StockNews.com Upgrades International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) to “Buy”

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 3.3 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $125.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.79. The stock has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.