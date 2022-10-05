StockNews.com Upgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Hold

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Catalent Stock Up 4.3 %

Catalent stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Catalent by 37.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Catalent by 2.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Catalent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,891,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 189.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent



Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

