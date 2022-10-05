NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

