StockNews.com Upgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) to “Sell”

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 702,666 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,681.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 218,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 206,113 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

