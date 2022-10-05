Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $9.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LICY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

