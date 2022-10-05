OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $49.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

OptimizeRx Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 5,400 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $87,372.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 451,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,344.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Edward Stelmakh acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,290. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $87,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,344.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $469,782 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Further Reading

