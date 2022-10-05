Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$38.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.36.

RUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

RUS stock opened at C$26.85 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

