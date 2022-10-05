Brokerages Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT at $77.92

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,533,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,731,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,501,646.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,352,357.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,300,416.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,533,796.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,731,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,501,646.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Trading Up 8.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $93,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,353 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,014 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,871,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 892,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $55.35 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.54.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

