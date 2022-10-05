Analysts Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Price Target at C$196.00

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$196.00.

Several brokerages have commented on GSY. TD Securities upped their price objective on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Performance

TSE GSY opened at C$114.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.22, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a current ratio of 25.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$121.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.51. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$95.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.06.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$251.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 14.9799995 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.