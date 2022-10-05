Head-To-Head Review: The Glimpse Group (VRAR) versus Its Competitors

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare The Glimpse Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group’s peers have a beta of 2.96, meaning that their average share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Glimpse Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group Competitors 212 1370 2450 80 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 24.85%. Given The Glimpse Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares The Glimpse Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $7.27 million -$5.97 million -10.50 The Glimpse Group Competitors $2.07 billion $190.25 million 17.07

The Glimpse Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -82.10% -23.62% -19.16% The Glimpse Group Competitors -16.68% -24.78% 0.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Glimpse Group peers beat The Glimpse Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies. The company also provides D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality, an enterprise-grade and easy-to-use solution for meeting others in VR; and Early Adopter, which offers immersive VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. In addition, it offers AUGGD that provides AR software and services primarily for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries; Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating web optimized 3D models, primarily for QReal; and custom specialized AR applications, and white label solutions and services. Further, the company provides Pagoni VR that offers VR video broadcasting solutions, which consists of Chimera that enables real-time communications between a presenter, and local and remote attendees in VR to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

