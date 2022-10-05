Brokerages Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT at 11.02

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 11.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Price Performance

Oatly Group stock opened at 2.85 on Friday. Oatly Group has a one year low of 2.48 and a one year high of 16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of 3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The company had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.