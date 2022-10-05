IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$2.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$1.67 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The stock has a market cap of C$799.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.58.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$426.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

