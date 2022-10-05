OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) PT Raised to €46.00 at Citigroup

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from €44.00 ($44.90) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered OCI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on OCI from €38.50 ($39.29) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get OCI alerts:

OCI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $38.50 on Monday. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.