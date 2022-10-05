PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTNDY opened at $21.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

