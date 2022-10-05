PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PTNDY opened at $21.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $27.43.
About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk
