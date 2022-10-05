Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Lowered to GBX 8,900

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,037.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 1.4 %

RBGLY stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $17.90.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

