Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) PT Lowered to €148.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €164.00 ($167.35) to €148.00 ($151.02) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €180.00 ($183.67) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Stock Performance

RDSMY opened at $30.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.