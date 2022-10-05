Morgan Stanley Lowers AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Equal Weight

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.89.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $14.53 on Monday. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.