Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.
Aimia Stock Performance
TSE:AIM opened at C$3.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 21.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$327.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of C$3.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.48.
Aimia Company Profile
