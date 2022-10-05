Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.

Aimia Stock Performance

TSE:AIM opened at C$3.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 21.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$327.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of C$3.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.48.

Get Aimia alerts:

Aimia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.