Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Set at C$125.00 by Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) received a C$125.00 price target from equities researchers at Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$124.56.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:L opened at C$112.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$87.14 and a 52 week high of C$124.77. The firm has a market cap of C$36.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 7.2199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total value of C$1,746,505.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$685,095.89. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total value of C$840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,842,520. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total transaction of C$1,746,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$685,095.89. Insiders have sold a total of 44,958 shares of company stock worth $5,325,901 in the last 90 days.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.