Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target Cut to €90.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $53.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $89.66.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.