Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Set at C$43.50 by Scotiabank

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) received a C$43.50 target price from Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s previous close.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.61.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$35.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. Empire has a 52-week low of C$34.20 and a 52-week high of C$46.04.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 9,700 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.90 per share, with a total value of C$348,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,344 shares in the company, valued at C$3,099,404.22. In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent acquired 1,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.96 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at C$102,231.44.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

