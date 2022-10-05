Saputo (TSE:SAP) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$40.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.78.
Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$32.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.01. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58.
In other news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$233,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,964 shares in the company, valued at C$100,776. In related news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$233,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,964 shares in the company, valued at C$100,776. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido bought 2,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,031.34.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
