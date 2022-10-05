Saputo (TSE:SAP) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$40.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.78.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$32.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.01. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58.

Insider Activity

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$233,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,964 shares in the company, valued at C$100,776. In related news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$233,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,964 shares in the company, valued at C$100,776. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido bought 2,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,031.34.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.