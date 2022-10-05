Cormark Increases New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$1.30

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

NGD stock opened at C$1.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of C$893.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.71.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 703,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$710,841.03. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 703,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$710,841.03. Also, Director Renaud Adams bought 47,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,084,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,116,878.44. Insiders bought 355,000 shares of company stock worth $338,560 over the last three months.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

