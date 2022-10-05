Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$2.80

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$2.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 64.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.60.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$1.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$363.44 million and a P/E ratio of 12.14. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

