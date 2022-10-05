Scotiabank Analysts Give Metro (TSE:MRU) a C$76.00 Price Target

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has been given a C$76.00 price objective by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.89.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$70.44 on Monday. Metro has a 12-month low of C$60.59 and a 12-month high of C$73.54. The stock has a market cap of C$16.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$70.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

