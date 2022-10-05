Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOLWF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.33 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

