Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$184.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$215.08.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$152.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$160.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$169.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$145.22 and a twelve month high of C$196.75.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

