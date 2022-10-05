New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a C$1.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

New Gold Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$1.31 on Monday. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.48. The company has a market cap of C$893.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.71.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 803,803 shares in the company, valued at C$675,194.52. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Godin purchased 55,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,500. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse purchased 100,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 803,803 shares in the company, valued at C$675,194.52. Insiders bought a total of 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,560 over the last ninety days.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

