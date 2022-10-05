Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.83.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$44.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.58 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$30.46 and a 1 year high of C$57.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.66.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

