Short Interest in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Grows By 11.5%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at ADTRAN

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.57%.

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,998,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,242,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 139,069 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,607,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About ADTRAN



ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

See Also

