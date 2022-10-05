Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Increases By 7.8%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of AIA opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

