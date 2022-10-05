Applied Blockchain, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 10th (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain’s (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 10th. Applied Blockchain had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 13th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Applied Blockchain Stock Performance
APLD stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Applied Blockchain has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Applied Blockchain will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Applied Blockchain Company Profile
Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Blockchain (APLD)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.