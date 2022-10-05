Applied Blockchain, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 10th (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain’s (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 10th. Applied Blockchain had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 13th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Applied Blockchain Stock Performance

APLD stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Applied Blockchain has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Applied Blockchain will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 820,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,026.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 63,490 shares of company stock valued at $132,104. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

