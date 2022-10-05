CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Trading Down 1.5% After Insider Selling

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 67,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,770,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Specifically, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $179,146.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,235.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,635,720 shares of company stock worth $46,801,558. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CTIC. Cowen began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $72,000.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

