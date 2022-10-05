Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ACET opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,057,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,929 shares of company stock worth $1,514,841. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Stories

