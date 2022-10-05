AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 264,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.
AgroFresh Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of AGFS opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.33.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
