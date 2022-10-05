AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 264,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

