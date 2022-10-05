Mary Reilly Purchases 3,686 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Mary Reilly bought 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £2,285.32 ($2,761.38).

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £906.86 million and a PE ratio of 3,325.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.26. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 81 ($0.98).

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

