Henrietta Baldock Buys 1,096 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,096 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £2,345.44 ($2,834.03).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 1st, Henrietta Baldock purchased 956 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

LGEN opened at GBX 235.40 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £14.06 billion and a PE ratio of 692.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 208.90 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.07.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legal & General Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 365 ($4.41) in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 344.83 ($4.17).

About Legal & General Group

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.