Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider Kevin Havelock Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) insider Kevin Havelock purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 841 ($10.16) per share, for a total transaction of £42,050 ($50,809.57).

Kevin Havelock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Kevin Havelock acquired 2,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,127.11).

FEVR opened at GBX 893 ($10.79) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a one year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2,706.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 951.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,326.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 5.63 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FEVR. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fevertree Drinks to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,181.67 ($14.28).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

