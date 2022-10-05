Mark Bridgeman Purchases 2,180 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) insider Mark Bridgeman bought 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,621.60 ($5,584.34).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Price Performance

LON:UEM opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.64) on Wednesday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 196 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 227.52 ($2.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £450.51 million and a PE ratio of 662.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.08.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

