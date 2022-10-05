Fiona Clare Goldsmith Acquires 10,000 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 412 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £41,200 ($49,782.50).
MJ Gleeson Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.14) on Wednesday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 394 ($4.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.22 ($10.42). The company has a market capitalization of £247.80 million and a P/E ratio of 708.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 483.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 538.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.
MJ Gleeson Company Profile
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
