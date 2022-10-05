SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Insider Christopher Knowles Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) insider Christopher Knowles acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($12,324.79).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1,070.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.33. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90.90 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 125.60 ($1.52).

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.41. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.90%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.