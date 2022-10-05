John Conoley Acquires 130,000 Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating) insider John Conoley acquired 130,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,400 ($12,566.46).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of LON:FA opened at GBX 7.85 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.84. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7.55 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.61 ($0.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

