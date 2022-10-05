UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Purchases £9,203.84 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) insider David Shillson bought 4,672 shares of UIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,203.84 ($11,121.12).

UIL Stock Performance

Shares of UIL stock opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £158.04 million and a PE ratio of 490.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 204.81. UIL Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 270 ($3.26).

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.